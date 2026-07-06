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Brazilian slab exports rise 64 percent in June on US-Europe-Mexico trade

Monday, 06 July 2026 21:53:59 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian slab exports rose 64 percent during the month of June, driven by stronger shipments to the US and Europe, also on increased sales to Mexico, which had not been a destination in May, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

Slab exports totaled 642,200 metric tons (mt) in June, up from 390,500 mt in May, Secex said.

Ternium shipped 299,100 mt to the US at $645/mt. ArcelorMittal Tubarão exported 75,200 mt to the US at $638/mt, 61,700 mt to Germany at $548/mt, and 39,200 mt to Poland at $561/mt. ArcelorMittal Pecem shipped 69,800 mt to Mexico at $536/mt, 40,600mt at $483/mt to Poland, 39,100 mt to Spain at $561/mt, and 17,500 mt to the US at $620/mt, all under FOB terms.

On the import side, Usiminas imported 49,100 mt of slabs from Vietnam in June at $482/mt, also under FOB terms. No slab imports were recorded at Brazilian ports in May.


Tags: US Brazil Mexico South America Steelmaking Ternium México ArcelorMittal Usiminas 

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