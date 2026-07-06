US issues final AD results on wire rod from Mexico

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod (wire rod) from Mexico for the period between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024.

The DOC determined that Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Deacero Summit S.A.P.I. de C.V., treated as a single entity, made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 14.67 percent for the entity.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was determined at 15.97 percent.

The DOC also rescinded the review with respect to seven companies, namely ArcelorMittal Mexico S.A. de C.V., Comercializadora Eloro, S.A., Grupo Villacero S.A. de C.V., Ingeteknos Fabricaciones S.A. de C.V., Ternium Mexico S.A. de C.V., Optimatiks Mexico S.A. de C.V., and TA 2000 S.A. de C.V., as there were no reviewable, suspended entries of subject merchandise from these companies during the period of review.

The all-others rate is 20.11 percent.