Brazilian regulator reduces risk level of Vallourec’s dam

Monday, 10 January 2022 00:41:22 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian Mining Agency, ANM, has reduced the risk of a Vallourec Brazil’s dam from level three to level two, following the overflow of the structure in Minas Gerais state, Vallourec Brazil said on Monday.

ANM said this weekend it visited the company’s Pau Branco iron ore mine in the city of Nova Lima, Minas Gerais state, following an overflow of the dam, which was caused by heavy rains. ANM increased the dam’s risk level to three, the maximum level, indicating there was a risk of a collapse at the time.

However, Vallourec Brazil said this Monday the dam’s risk was reduced to two.