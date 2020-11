Wednesday, 04 November 2020 00:58:33 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Port of Imbituba, in southern Brazil, plans to export about 400,000 mt of iron ore in the next five months, according to Santa Catarina state-run port operator, SCPar The estimate is part of the port’s aim to include iron ore within its portfolio of cargo shipments.

Out of the 400,000 mt iron ore shipment in five months, the port sent its first cargo of 41,400 mt of the product on November 1. The product was bound to the Port of Ijmuden in the Netherlands to an undisclosed client.