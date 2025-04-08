Brazilian pig iron exports show sharp increase in March

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 350,400 mt in March against 191,000 mt in February, according to the foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The increase reflects a higher volume of exports to the US, apparently to arrive before the implementation of higher import tariff in the country.

Today, the Brazilian pig iron is subject to a 10 percent import tariff in the US.

The destinations for March were the US (282,300 mt at $403/mt), Europe (64,100 mt at $437/mt), Asia (2,400 mt at $491/mt), and South America (1,600 mt at $451/mt), FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais (280,400 mt), from the northern state of Pará (50,400 mt), and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (19,600 mt).

Such prices were probably negotiated in January, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $360-500/mt range, and the foundry grade product price above $500/mt, FOB conditions.