 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian pig iron exports show sharp increase in March

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 02:54:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 350,400 mt in March against 191,000 mt in February, according to the foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The increase reflects a higher volume of exports to the US, apparently to arrive before the implementation of higher import tariff in the country.

Today, the Brazilian pig iron is subject to a 10 percent import tariff in the US.

The destinations for March were the US (282,300 mt at $403/mt), Europe (64,100 mt at $437/mt), Asia (2,400 mt at $491/mt), and South America (1,600 mt at $451/mt), FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais (280,400 mt), from the northern state of Pará (50,400 mt), and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (19,600 mt).

Such prices were probably negotiated in January, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $360-500/mt range, and the foundry grade product price above $500/mt, FOB conditions.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil South America 

Similar articles

US reciprocal tariffs to cut all alternative BPI supply except Brazil and Ukraine, market in chaos

04 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import BPI in Europe rises in sporadic deals, supply may increase slightly due to US tariffs

04 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Russia BPI retreats after previous gains as sales to Turkey rare and with discounts

04 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its outputs in Jan-Mar

03 Apr | Steel News

Ex-Russia BPI price up slightly as sales to Turkey continue, Europe assesses other options

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 13, 2025

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 13, 2025

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Brazil BPI seems to have hit ceiling for now as uptrend in US assessed as too rapid

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

US proposal to charge Chinese vessels poses big threat to pig iron import market, freight rate rise discussed

26 Mar | Steel News

German crude steel output down 13.1 percent in Jan-Feb

25 Mar | Steel News