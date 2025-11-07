 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian pig iron exports increase sharply in October

Friday, 07 November 2025 07:55:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 460,100 mt in October, against 295,300 mt in September, according to the foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The main reason for the increased volume is that shipments to the US rose by 53 percent. 
 
The destinations of October were the US (350,900 mt at $394/mt), Europe (75,000 mt at $427/mt), South America (31,800 mt at $308/mt), Asia (1,900 mt at $495/mt), and Mexico (500 mt at $540/mt), FOB conditions. 
 
The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (397,000 mt), from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (42,400 mt), and from Pará, in the north (20,700 mt).
 
Such prices were probably negotiated in August, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $303-422/mt range, and the foundry grade product price above $490/mt.

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 7, 2025

07 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 7, 2025 

07 Nov | Longs and Billet

China's iron ore imports rise by 0.7 percent in January-October 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

Iron ore prices in China down this week, but still well above $100/mt CFR

06 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

ArcelorMittal posts 72 percent rise in net profit for Jan-Sept 2025

06 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 6, 2025 

06 Nov | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines week-on-week

05 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 5, 2025

05 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 5, 2025 

05 Nov | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 4, 2025

04 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer