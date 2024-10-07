 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian pig iron exports increase in September

Monday, 07 October 2024 19:21:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 380,000 mt in September up from 270,100 mt in August.

The destinations in September were the US (345,200 mt at $440/mt), Mexico (25,000 mt at $446/mt), Asia (4,800 mt at $533/mt), the Netherlands (4,500 mt at $513/mt), and South America (500 mt at $536/mt), all FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo (304,100 mt at $441/mt)), from the northern state of Pará (47,000 mt at $450/mt), and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (28,900 mt at $442/mt).

Such prices were probably negotiated in July, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $430-480/mt range, and the foundry grade product above $500/mt, FOB conditions.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Ex-Russia BPI prices may be boosted by strong scrap rebound in Turkey, trading still limited

04 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Brazil BPI prices inch down due to worsening of mood in US market

04 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for January-September

02 Oct | Steel News

Ex-Russia BPI prices fall further amid weak scrap prices, rise in cheap offers for non-EU markets

26 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

German crude steel output increases by four percent in January-August

25 Sep | Steel News

Russian pig iron exporters sell at lower prices to non-EU destinations

20 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese crude steel output down 3.2 percent in August from July

20 Sep | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 6.05% in Aug from July, to rebound in Sept

18 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports decrease by 0.5 percent in January-July

17 Sep | Steel News

Impact of Russia’s exhaustion of EU BPI quota still not so big, but sellers resist discounts

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials