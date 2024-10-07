Brazilian pig iron exports increase in September

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 380,000 mt in September up from 270,100 mt in August.

The destinations in September were the US (345,200 mt at $440/mt), Mexico (25,000 mt at $446/mt), Asia (4,800 mt at $533/mt), the Netherlands (4,500 mt at $513/mt), and South America (500 mt at $536/mt), all FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo (304,100 mt at $441/mt)), from the northern state of Pará (47,000 mt at $450/mt), and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (28,900 mt at $442/mt).

Such prices were probably negotiated in July, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $430-480/mt range, and the foundry grade product above $500/mt, FOB conditions.