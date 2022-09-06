﻿
Brazilian pig iron exports increase in August

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 00:53:44 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian exports of pig iron increased to 360,000 mt in August from 280,900 mt in July, according to customs.

Shipments in July were destined to the US (328,500 mt at $785/mt), Mexico (29,800 mt at $596/mt), Sri Lanka (800 mt at $1,150/mt), Argentina (600 mt at $900/mt) and Thailand (300 mt at $739/mt), all FOB conditions and price deals probably closed in June.

The exports were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (226,600 mt), from the northern states of Para and Maranhão (76,100 mt) and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (57,300 mt).


