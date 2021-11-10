﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian mining industry launches new funding network

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 21:28:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian mining industry, which includes the nation’s iron ore industry, has launched a new funding network, the Brazilian Mining Institute (IBRAM) said this week.

Invest Mining, a “collaborative network for mining financing,” was unveiled this week during the Exposibram conference. Both private and government institutions are part of the network, which aims to finance mining companies of different sizes.

Private banks, asset managers, the Brazilian development bank, BNDES, the National Mining Agency (ANM), among other entities, are already part of Invest Mining.


Tags: Brazil  South America  raw mat  mining  investments  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Nov

Anglo American Brazil investing over $803 million in Minas Gerais state
04 Nov

Cosan acquiring private Brazilian port to boost its iron ore business
03 Nov

Vale and MOL to study wind propulsion system on iron ore carriers
28 Oct

Vale and XCMG team up to supply mining and infrastructure equipment
22 Oct

Vale’s bus drivers continue strike affecting four iron ore mines