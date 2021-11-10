Brazilian mining industry launches new funding network

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 21:28:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian mining industry, which includes the nation’s iron ore industry, has launched a new funding network, the Brazilian Mining Institute (IBRAM) said this week.

Invest Mining, a “collaborative network for mining financing,” was unveiled this week during the Exposibram conference. Both private and government institutions are part of the network, which aims to finance mining companies of different sizes.

Private banks, asset managers, the Brazilian development bank, BNDES, the National Mining Agency (ANM), among other entities, are already part of Invest Mining.