Brazilian manganese ore exports decline again in December

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 22:35:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 53,200 mt of manganese ore in December, against 57,400 mt in November, and 101,700 mt in October, according to customs.

China was the main destination in December (50,500 mt at $95/mt), followed by Colombia (1,600 mt at $345/mt) and Vietnam (1,000 mt at $86/mt), all FOB conditions and different grades, reflected by the wide difference in prices. Small volumes were shipped to the US and Europe.

During 2022, Brazil exported a total of 1.11 million mt of manganese ore, against 1.73 million mt in 2021.


