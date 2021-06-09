Brazilian labor court maintains halt at CSN’s Casa de Pedra iron ore dam

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 19:29:10 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

A Brazilian labor court has maintained a halt in operations at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN)’s Casa de Pedra iron ore dam, according to a media report by G1.

The labor court said CSN failed to meet certain safety measures, and the decision follows a request from labor prosecutors.

The court decision that maintained the mine’s dam halt also increased the value of an indemnity CSN will have to pay to its worker for collective damages, from BRL 50,000 ($9,862) to BRL 100,000 ($19,725), the media report said.

CSN has filed an appeal saying there wasn’t any risk for its workers, however, a labor judge denied the appeal and maintained the Casa de Pedra’s dam halt.