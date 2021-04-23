Brazilian iron ore exports rise 16.6 percent in Q1

Friday, 23 April 2021 18:54:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian exports of iron ore in Q1 rose 16.6 percent, year-over-year, according to a report this week from the Brazilian Mining Institute (IBRAM).

Brazilian iron ore exports in Q1 this year totaled 81.3 million mt, up from 69.8 million mt in the same quarter of 2020. The value of Brazilian iron ore exports in Q1 this year surged 102.1 percent, year-over-year, to $9.3 billion.

IBRAM said investments in the iron ore sector in Brazil should reach $15.4 billion between 2021 and 2025. The estimate includes 23 undisclosed iron ore projects.