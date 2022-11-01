Brazilian industrial production declines in September

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 21:28:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Industrial production in Brazil declined by 0.7 percent in September from August, in the second consecutive decline, according to the geographic and statistics institute IBGE.

On yearly basis, the industrial production increased by 0.4 percent from September 2021, while over the first nine months of the year the decline was 1.1 percent.

The most negative influences in September were food products (-2.9 percent), metallurgy (-7.6 percent) and oil and other combustibles (-2.6 percent).

The most positive impacts came from mining (1.8 percent) and machinery and equipment (2.2 percent).

Considering the moving average for the quarter ended in September 2022, there was a decline of 0.3 percent in the Brazilian industrial production from the quarter ending in August 2022.