﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian industrial production declines in September

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 21:28:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Industrial production in Brazil declined by 0.7 percent in September from August, in the second consecutive decline, according to the geographic and statistics institute IBGE.

On yearly basis, the industrial production increased by 0.4 percent from September 2021, while over the first nine months of the year the decline was 1.1 percent.

The most negative influences in September were food products (-2.9 percent), metallurgy (-7.6 percent) and oil and other combustibles (-2.6 percent).

The most positive impacts came from mining (1.8 percent) and machinery and equipment (2.2 percent).

Considering the moving average for the quarter ended in September 2022, there was a decline of 0.3 percent in the Brazilian industrial production from the quarter ending in August 2022.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Net profit declines at CSN in the third quarter

01 Nov | Steel News

Vale and Middle Eastern authorities sign deals to develop Mega Hubs

01 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian steel institute asks for expansion of export quotas to the US

31 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply in one week

31 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale’s net profit increases in Q3 2022

28 Oct | Steel News

Net profit declines at Usiminas during the third quarter

28 Oct | Steel News

Export price for Brazilian slab declines again

27 Oct | Flats and Slab

HRC export offers decline in Brazil

27 Oct | Flats and Slab

Brazilian flat steel distributor sales decline in September

26 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian BPI suppliers struggle to delay price declines, positions shaky

26 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials