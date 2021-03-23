Brazilian flat steel sales by distributors rise 9.8 percent in February

Tuesday, 23 March 2021 23:47:26 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in February increased 9.8 percent, year-over-year, but declined 3.8 percent, month-over-month, to 312,300 mt, according to flat steel distributors association, Inda.

Inda said flat steel purchases by distributors in the second month of the year rose 5.1 percent, year-over-year, but dropped 4.2 percent, month-over-month, to 321,900 mt.

According to Inda, flat steel inventory in February grew 1.4 percent, month-over-month, to 696,500 mt. Inda said inventory turnover in February improved to 2.2 months, from 2.1 months in January.

Imports of flats by Brazilian distributors in February totaled 101,900 mt, 57.3 percent up, year-over-year, but 36.8 percent down, month-over-month.

Inda estimated both the purchase and sales of flats by distributors in March to increase 5 percent, on a month-over-month analysis.