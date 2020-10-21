﻿
Brazilian flat steel distributor sales increase 39 percent in September

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 09:58:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian distributor flat steel sales in September increased 39 percent, year-over-year, and 7.8 percent, month-over-month, to 403,100 mt, the Brazilian steel distributors association, Inda, said this week.

According to Inda, purchases of flats by local distributors in September rose 29.2 percent, year-over-year, and 2.6 percent, month-over-month, to 316,700 mt.

Distributors’ flat steel inventory in September fell 7.8 percent, month-over-month, to 703,500 mt. Inventory turnover in September declined to 1.7 months, from 2 months in August this year.

Brazilian imports of flat steel products by distributors in September dropped 22.5 percent, year-over-year, but grew 13.5 percent, month-over-month, to 67,300 mt.

Inda forecasted the purchase of flat steel in October to remain stable, while flat steel sales are expected to decrease 5 percent, both on a month-over-month basis.


