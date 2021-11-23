Brazilian flat steel distributor sales decrease 21.1 percent in October

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 19:31:22 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian sales of flat steel products by local distributors in October declined 21.1 percent, year-over-year, but slightly rose 0.6 percent, month-over-month, to 293,400 mt, according to a report Tuesday from Inda, the Brazilian association of flat steel distributors.

Purchases of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in October decreased 17.4 percent, year-over-year, but increased 3.5 percent, month-over-month, to 286,300 mt.

Flat steel inventory in October dropped 0.8 percent, month-over-month, to 826,200 mt. Inventory turnover in October decreased to 2.8 months, from 2.9 months in September.

Inda said both the sales and purchases of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in November should both decline about 3 percent on a month-over-month analysis.