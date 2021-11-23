﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian flat steel distributor sales decrease 21.1 percent in October

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 19:31:22 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian sales of flat steel products by local distributors in October declined 21.1 percent, year-over-year, but slightly rose 0.6 percent, month-over-month, to 293,400 mt, according to a report Tuesday from Inda, the Brazilian association of flat steel distributors.

Purchases of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in October decreased 17.4 percent, year-over-year, but increased 3.5 percent, month-over-month, to 286,300 mt.

Flat steel inventory in October dropped 0.8 percent, month-over-month, to 826,200 mt. Inventory turnover in October decreased to 2.8 months, from 2.9 months in September.

Inda said both the sales and purchases of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in November should both decline about 3 percent on a month-over-month analysis.


Tags: South America  Brazil  distribution  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18 Nov

ArcelorMittal Brazil supplying steel to local soccer arena
15 Nov

Brazilian ferroalloys producer Ferbasa sees profit rise in Q3
10 Nov

Anglo American Brazil investing over $803 million in Minas Gerais state
05 Nov

Vale and Posco sign MoU to develop cleaner steel products
27 Oct

Brazilian flat steel distributor sales decline 27.7 percent in September