Brazilian crude steel production increases in August

The Brazilian production of crude steel has reached 2.963 million mt in August 2024, 7.3 percent more than in August 2023, according to the Brazilian steel institute IABr.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 9.5 percent to 2.060 million mt with the production of flat products increasing by 2.9 percent to 1.150 million mt and the production of long products increasing by 19.2 percent to 911,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products increased by 12.9 percent to 1.912 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 14.4 percent to 2.438 million mt, while exports declined by 11.8 percent to 828,000 mt and imports increased by 30.3 percent to 646,000 mt.

Considering the first eight months of 2024, on an annual basis the crude steel production increased by 3.8 percent to 22.263 million mt, domestic sales increased by 6.6 percent to 14.0million mt, exports declined by 12.9 percent to 6.968 million mt, imports increased by 24.8percent to 4.000 million mt, and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 8.3percent to 17.200 million mt.