Brazilian civil construction activity increases in November

Monday, 04 January 2021 21:07:35 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian civil construction activity in November 2020 rose to 50.3 points, from 49 points in November 2019, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, said the confederation of industries (CNI).

According to CNI, Brazilian civil construction activity in November 2020 slightly decreased from 50.7 points in October 2020.

CNI said the capacity utilization of Brazil’s civil construction sector in November grew to 63 percent from 62 percent in November 2019, and from 61 percent in October 2020.

The indicator that measures the number of job positions in the sector in November 2020 increased to 49.1 points, from 47.4 points in November 2019, and from 51.3 points in October 2020.


