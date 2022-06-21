Brazilian civil construction activity reflects varying sector performance

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 21:14:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The index that measures performance of the Brazilian civil construction was negative in May, when considering the whole sector, reaching 49.5 points against 50.1 points in April, where 50.0 is the line that divides positive from negative results.

However, the indexes for the construction of buildings and special construction services were positive, 51.2 points and 52.6 points respectively, reflecting increased activity and level of employment, while the index for infrastructure works has negatively affected the overall result, reaching 47.5 points.

But when considering expectations among entrepreneurs of the sector, the results were positive for all sectors, 56.7 total, 58.4 for building construction, 53.3 for infrastructure works and 59.6 for special construction services.

Preliminary numbers in June are pointing to a reduction of investments in the sector, with the reference index apparently declining by 2.5 points to 42.3 points, remaining however in a high level when considering the historical average of 35.9 points.