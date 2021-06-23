﻿
Brazil unveils mining policy, lists iron ore as a "strategic" product

Wednesday, 23 June 2021
       

The Brazilian ministry of mines and energy, MME, has set a multi-ministry committee to determine which mining products are relevant to the country’s domestic output, as part of the government’s Policy of Strategic Mining products, SteelOrbis has learned.

According to two separate government decrees, the Multi-Ministry Committee for the Evaluation of Strategic Mining Projects (CTAPME) has the authority to determine which mining products are relevant for Brazil’s domestic output. Additionally, it can also follow-up on or draft reports regarding the government’s policy for such “strategic” mining products, as well as receive, review, and approve mining projects, among other tasks.

Separately, this committee also unveiled a list of what it considered “strategic” mining products for Brazil. Iron ore was considered under list three, as part of “mineral goods that offer comparative advantages and which are essential for the (Brazilian) economy for generating gains in the nation’s trade balance. Manganese was also included in the list.

On the other hand, vanadium was included under list two, which include “mineral goods that have an importance for their application in products and high technology processes.”


