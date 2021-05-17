﻿
English
Brazil reviewing waste dam regulations

Monday, 17 May 2021 21:16:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian National Mining Agency, ANM, the mining sector’s regulator, has opened a public consultation for a new dam regulation. ANM said it plans to combine all dam-related regulations into one law.

The regulator added 42 new items. Those include a ban for the construction of dams where there are people living and guarantees by the miners to mitigate social and environmental damages in case of an accident.

The new regulation also increases the value of fines, while also demands companies to have a risk management process. The public consultation will remain open until June 1.


