Monday, 08 November 2021 23:29:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian Ministry of Economy has reduced the imports tariff for services and goods by 10 percent, it said.

The ministry said the reduced imports tariffs cover about 87 percent of all imported services and goods, including slag from blast furnaces, whose imports tariff is now 3.6 percent.

Stainless steel wire rod products will now pay a 12.6 percent tariff, the government decree said.

The ministry said the reduced imports tariff will help Brazil fight growing inflation.