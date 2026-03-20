Brazil posts 13 times higher finished steel commercial deficit in February 2026 from January

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade secretariat of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade, Brazil exported in February 148,164 mt of finished carbon steel products, valued at $108.128 million, while imported 442,557 mt, valued at $291.674 million.

This compares with exports of 301,210 mt valued at $208.672 million and imports of 332,806 mt valued at $238.633 million in January.

The large volume of imports was primarily due to coated flat products from China, totaling 261,500 mt. These shipments were expected to bypass antidumping duties imposed by authorities on such products from China through anticipated customs clearance.

February's figures indicate a commercial deficit in volume amounting to 294,393 mt, the highest in eight months, against a deficit of 21,596 mt in January.

In terms of USD value the deficit was $183.545 million in February, compared to $29.961 million in January.

The main exported items in February by volume were HRC (38.4 percent), wire rod (25.2 percent), rebars (13.6 percent), and coated flat products (9.8 percent).

The main imported items were coated flat products (63.5 percent), HRC (20.0 percent), and CRC (5.7 percent).