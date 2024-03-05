Brazil evaluates dumping in steel foil imported from China

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 19:25:02 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian ministry of development, industry, trading and services (MDIC) has started an investigation covering the imports, from China, of carbon steel foil with thickness lower than 0.5 mm.

The investigation does not cover the main concerns of the Brazilian steel industry, HRC and CRC imported from China, for which the Brazilian steel institute (IABr) is asking for an increase of the import tax to 25 percent, from the current average of 12 percent.

The investigation accepted by MDIC was asked individually by the steel producer CSN in October 2023, and after a preliminary evaluation, the ministry, based on an internal report, concluded that there are sufficient elements indicating the existence of dumping in the Chinese exports of these products to Brazil.

The report includes a reference to the existence of a government policy in China that considers its steel industry as a strategic sector, receiving privileged treatment by the government.

The MDIC has established an 18-month deadline to conclude the process.