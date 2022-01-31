Botaş: Natural gas flow cuts to Turkish industrial consumers eased, electricity restrictions ended

Monday, 31 January 2022 15:47:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

While Turkey’s Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (Botaş) had stated on January 20 that natural gas flow from Iran to Turkey would be cut off for 10 days for technical reasons, it has now announced that natural gas flow from Iran to Turkey has started again in limited quantities and that the 40 percent reduction in natural gas flow to industrial consumers has been eased to 20 percent as of 08:00 on January 31.

Fatih Dönmez, Turkish minister of energy and natural resources, stated that the electricity restrictions applied for industrial plants were lifted as of January 29.

The Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) had imposed a power restriction for at least three days as of January 24 on organized industrial zones across the country due to the 10-day natural gas outage. These restrictions also affected the steel industry, leading to production or shift reductions at some rolling mills.