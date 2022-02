Tuesday, 08 February 2022 12:35:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s leading steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann has announced that its subsidiary Borusan Mannesmann Pipe US Inc. is evaluating possible investment opportunities for pipe production in the US in line with its strategic growth targets.

The company stated that it has started the incentive application processes in order to analyze new investment opportunities well and is evaluating incentive opportunities in different regions.