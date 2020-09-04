﻿
Böllinghaus Steel opens sales office in Italy

Friday, 04 September 2020 17:48:31 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Böllinghaus Steel, a German producer of stainless steel profiles, has announced it has opened a new sales office in Milan, Italy, in order to better serve its customers.

"The proximity to our customers is actively lived and promoted by us. It allows us to be approachable and to react to customer needs proactively," Böllinghaus Steel stated.

The company, founded in 1889, specializes in the production of hot rolled and cold drawn stainless steel profiles, and employs over 250 people in Germany, Portugal and the US. Böllinghaus has been collaborating for several years with the Finnish stainless steel producer Outokumpu for the distribution of profiles in Scandinavia.


