BHP Billiton posts increased iron ore output for Q1 FY 2024-25

Thursday, 17 October 2024 15:13:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its production results for the first quarter ending September 30 of the financial year 2024-25.

The company’s iron ore production in the given period increased by 2.2 percent year on year to 64.65 million mt, while down by 6.6 percent compared to the previous quarter amid planned equipment maintenance. BHP Billiton said that it expects its iron ore production to range between 255 million mt and 265.5 million mt for the financial year 2024-25, remaining unchanged.

In the first three months, BHP Billiton’s metallurgical coal production in total decreased by 8.3 percent quarter on quarter to 4.5 million mt due to ramping-down and the commencement of the longwall move at Broadmeadow. However, taking the Blackwater and Daunia mines that the company divested on April 2, 2024, out of the equation, production showed a 20.0 percent increase. BHP has kept its guidance for metallurgical coal production for the financial year 2024-25 at 16.5-19 million mt.

Mike Henry, CEO of BHP, stated that the company had a strong start to the financial year 2024-25 with production up across all major commodities for the quarter. According to Henry, BHP’s metallurgical coal production showed signs of stabilization, based on the data excluding the recently divested Blackwater and Daunia mines.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Oceania Steelmaking BHP 

