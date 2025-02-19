BHP Billiton posts 7.5 revenue loss in H1 FY25

 |  Login 
Wednesday, 19 February 2025 14:28:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian mining company BHP Billiton has announced its financial results for the first half ended December 31 of the financial year 2024-25.

Accordingly, BHP Billiton has posted a net profit of US$5.28 billion for the first half of the financial year 2024-25, up from a net profit of US$1.70 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, while the company’s revenues decreased by 7.5 percent year on year to US$25.18 billion amid declines in iron ore and coal selling prices. Meanwhile, BHP Billiton reported an EBITDA of US$12.4 billion for the first half, down by 11.0 percent due to lower revenue, while its EBITDA margin was at 51.1 percent.

“The demand for BHP products remains strong despite global economic and trade uncertainties, with early signs of recovery in China, resilient economic performance in the US and strong growth in India. We are well-positioned, with the ability to leverage our strong balance sheet, technical know-how and sustainable business practices to deliver growth,” stated Mike Henry, chief executive officer of BHP Billiton.

The company is assessing options to grow its iron ore production at Western Australia Iron Ore operations up to 330 million mt annually and Samarco is set to double production capacity following the restart and ramp-up of a second concentrator.


