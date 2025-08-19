 |  Login 
BHP Billiton’s net profit up 14.2 percent in FY 2024-25 despite lower sales revenue

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 14:48:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian mining company BHP Billiton has announced its financial results for the financial year 2024-25 ended on June 30.

Accordingly, BHP Billiton has posted a net profit of $9.02 billion for the financial year 2024-25, up by 14.2 percent compared to a net profit of $7.9 billion in the previous financial year, while the company’s sales revenue decreased by 7.9 percent year on year to $51.26 billion, due to lower average realized prices for iron ore and coal.

Meanwhile, BHP Billiton reported an EBITDA of $25.98 billion for the year, decreasing by 10.5 percent compared to $29.02 billion in the previous year, while its EBITDA margin was recorded at 53 percent in the full year, compared to 54 percent in the previous financial year.

As for the company’s iron ore production guidance for the 2025-26 financial year, it is expected to be between 284 million mt and 296 million mt.


