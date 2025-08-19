BHP Billiton’s net profit up 14.2 percent in FY 2024-25 despite lower sales revenue

Australian mining company BHP Billiton has announced its financial results for the financial year 2024-25 ended on June 30.

Accordingly, BHP Billiton has posted a net profit of $9.02 billion for the financial year 2024-25, up by 14.2 percent compared to a net profit of $7.9 billion in the previous financial year, while the company’s sales revenue decreased by 7.9 percent year on year to $51.26 billion, due to lower average realized prices for iron ore and coal.

Meanwhile, BHP Billiton reported an EBITDA of $25.98 billion for the year, decreasing by 10.5 percent compared to $29.02 billion in the previous year, while its EBITDA margin was recorded at 53 percent in the full year, compared to 54 percent in the previous financial year.