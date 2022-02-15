﻿
BHP Billiton’s revenue up 26.9% in H1 FY 2021-22

Tuesday, 15 February 2022
       

Australian mining company BHP Billiton has announced its financial results for the first half ended on December 31 of the financial year 2021-22.

Accordingly, BHP Billiton has posted a net profit of US$9.44 billion for the first half of the financial year 2021-22, up from a net profit of US$3.87 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, while the company’s revenue increased by 26.9 percent year on year to US$30.53 billion.

Meanwhile, BHP Billiton reported EBITDA of $18.46 billion for the first half amid higher iron ore prices, increasing by 32.9 percent compared to $13.88 billion in the same period of the previous year, while its EBITDA margin rose to 64 percent in the first half of the year, from 60 percent in the first half of the financial year 2020-21.

Mike Henry, CEO of BHP, stated that the company has delivered strong results for the first half of the year. As for the company’s iron ore production guidance for the 2021-22 financial year, it is expected to be between 249 million mt and 259 million mt.


