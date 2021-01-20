BHP Billiton’s iron ore output up in Oct-Dec, FY 2020-21 guidance rises

Wednesday, 20 January 2021 11:34:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its production results for the first half of the financial year 2020-21 ended December 31. The company achieved an iron ore output of 128.4 million mt in the given period, increasing by six percent year on year, reflecting record production at Jimblebar and a strong performance across the supply chain. The company’s iron ore output in the October-December quarter totaled 62.4 million mt, up by six percent compared to the previous quarter. Iron ore output in the March quarter is expected to be impacted by planned maintenance across mines and continued Mining Area C and South Flank major tie-in activity.

BHP Billiton expects its iron ore production to range between 245-255 million mt in the financial year 2020-21, increasing from the previous guidance as a result of the restart of the Samarco plant in December 2020.

In the first half of the financial year 2020-21, BHP Billiton’s metallurgical coal production decreased by five percent year on year to 19 million mt. The miner’s metallurgical coal production guidance for the financial year 2020-2021 has remained unchanged and stands at between 40 million mt and 44 million mt, with a stronger second half performance. Volumes are expected to be in the lower half of the guidance range following significant wet weather impacts during the December 2020 quarter. The company continues to monitor for any potential impacts on volumes from restrictions on coal imports into China.