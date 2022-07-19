﻿
Bengang Steel Plates: Supply-demand situation in steel industry to improve in H2

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 11:52:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Bengang Steel Plates Co., Ltd. (Bengang Steel Plates) has stated that the slack demand for steel from downstream users amid the sluggish performance in real estate market and the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first half of the current year contributed to slow inventory consumption in the given period.

Bengang Steel Plates added that it expects that the supply and demand situation in the steel industry will improve in the second half of the year amid reduced pressure from production costs and the anticipated improvement in demand.


