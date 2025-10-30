Bengang Steel Plates posts net loss of RMB 2.216 billion for Jan-Sept 2025

Liaoning Province-based Chinese major steelmaker Bengang Steel Plates Co., Ltd. has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 35.201 billion ($5 billion) in the January-September period of the current year, down 12.47 percent year on year, while posted a net loss of RMB 2.216 billion ($0.3 billion), with the loss shrinking by 30.6 percent compared to the net loss of RMB 3.193 billion recorded in the same period of last year.

Bengang Steel Plates registered an operating revenue of RMB 10.503 billion ($1.5 billion) in the July-September period this year, down 11.35 percent year on year, while posted a net loss of RMB 817 million ($115 million), with the net loss decreasing by 50.56 percent compared to the net loss of RMB 1.651 billion recorded in the same period of last year.