Bemisa leasing space at Brazilian port to build iron ore terminal

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 20:41:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner Bemisa has signed a contract to lease an area in the Suape port, in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, where it plans to build an iron ore terminal among other facilities.

The contract value is BRL 184 million ($34.5 million), valid for 30 years and covering an area equivalent to 57.8 hectares, having the Pernambuco government as counterpart. It is part of a wider project that includes an iron ore mine in the neighbor state of Piaui and a 717 km railway stretch linking the mine to the port.

The railway stretch is part of the Transnordestina railroad, originally awarded to the steel producer CSN and scheduled to be concluded in 2010, but it was continuously postponed and now expected to be concluded in 2027.

When concluded, the iron ore terminal will have a shipping capacity of 50,000 mt per day and a storage capacity of 780,000 mt.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining 

