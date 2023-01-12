Belgium-based NLMK La Louviere to resume production by end January

Thursday, 12 January 2023 16:12:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

NLMK La Louviere, a subsidiary of Russian steelmaker NLMK Group and one of the leading flat steel producers in Belgium, will resume production at its hot and cold rolling mills by the end of January, SteelOrbis has heard, following two accidents, including a fire, at its rolling mills in December last year. However, there will be limitations to the coil thickness.

Due to the given accidents, the company declared force majeure last month and the production at the mills was suspended for repair works, according to the media reports. The suspension is not expected have a significant impact on the company’s operations.

NLMK La Louviere has an annual production capacity of 1.7 million mt at the hot rolling mill and 600,000 mt at the cold rolling mill.