NLMK La Louvière halts hot strip mill until March

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 14:58:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced that its Belgium-based subsidiary NLMK La Louvière stopped production at its hot strip mill on Saturday, February 5, for five weeks until March to install three new finishing mill rolling stands.

With the modernization of the equipment, the company will produce thinner, stronger and more environmentally-friendly steel for its customers in the EU.

The company had begun a €150 million project to upgrade its hot strip mill in 2019 to increase its production capacity from 1.7 million mt to 2.2 million mt by 2022, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The company also has a production capacity of 1.28 million mt of pickled steel.

NLMK La Louvière focuses on the production of hot and cold rolled coils for the automotive industry, general construction and pressure vessel manufacturers.


