Friday, 26 February 2021 12:05:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Belarus-based steel producer Miory Steel has announced that its new rolling mill produced and shipped more than 4,000 mt of annealed cold rolled coils in January this year. The shipping destinations included Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, Russia and Ukraine.

The company’s new plant was officially launched on December 24, 2020, installing and testing the equipment. The plant has reached its project capacity.