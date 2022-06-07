﻿
Bayi Steel plans to transfer 176,000 mt of iron-smelting capacity

Tuesday, 07 June 2022
       

Xinjiang Province-based Chinese steelmaker Bayi Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Bayi Steel), a subsidiary of China Baowu Group, has announced that it plans to transfer 176,000 mt of iron-smelting capacity from its halted 430 cubic meter blast furnace via non-public agreement to Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Zhanjiang Steel).

Zhanjiang Steel had total assets worth RMB 72.77 billion and net assets worth RMB 33.45 billion as of the end of 2021, while it registered an operating revenue of RMB 54.6 billion, a gross profit of RMB 5.78 billion and a net profit of RMB 4.71 billion in 2021.

According to the value assessment report issued by Yinxin Appraisal Co., Ltd., the value of the 176,000 mt iron-smelting capacity to be transferred amounts to RMB 90.112 million ($13.5 million).


