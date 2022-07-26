﻿
English
Baowu: Steel industry to face a long-term gloomy situation

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 10:51:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On July 25, Chinese major steelmaker Baowu Group held a work meeting for the second quarter this year, on which Chen Derong, the president of the group stated that China’s steel industry will face a long-term gloomy situation amid the uncertainties brought by the Covid-19 pandemic and the depressed real estate industry.

According to Chen, Baowu Group has experienced two industry downturns in 2008 and 2015 and accumulated experiences to deal with challenges. However, following the integration over the past few years, the group has been much stronger. Thereby he urged all employees to maintain confidence and try their best to go through the tough period in the future, for instance, to improve the management ability, enhance scientific and technological innovation and reduce the production costs.


