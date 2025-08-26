Baotou Steel Union posts net profit of RMB 151 million for H1 

Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Steel Union Co., Ltd. (Baotou Steel Union) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 31.329 billion ($4.4 billion) in the January-June period this year, down 11.02 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 151 million ($21.2 million) for the given period, up 39.99 percent year on year.

In the first six months this year, Baotou Steel Union produced 7.0303 million mt of pig iron, 7.4947 million mt of crude steel and 6.9417 million mt of finished steel, down 3.5 percent, 2.1 percent and 3.7 percent, year on year, respectively.