On May 22, major Chinese steelmaker Baoshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. launched four non-oriented silicon steel products. In particular, the model B10AHV900M is as thin as 0.1 mm and its iron loss value breaks through the industry's long-term unbreakable value of 9 watt/kg.

The move is a major technological breakthrough in the field of high-end silicon steel materials, which will become a key material for industries such as humanoid robots and low-altitude vehicles.