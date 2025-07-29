 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Baogang...

Baogang wins tender to supply Lower Yarlung Zangbo River Hydropower Project

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 09:43:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Baogang) has won a tender to supply 62,000 mt of steel products to the Lower Yarlung Zangbo River Hydropower Project.

The construction materials in this bid will fully meet the stringent construction requirements of the special geographical environment in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, including high altitude, strong seismic zones, and wide temperature differences.

Baogang has supplied high-quality steel products for major high-altitude projects such as the Qinghai-Tibet Railway, the Lalin Railway, and the Tibet Lalo Water Conservancy Hub.

Baogang stated that the outstanding performance and reliable quality of its steel products in extreme high-altitude environments have earned the company a strong market reputation and laid a solid foundation for its success in the tender in question.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Asian slab prices likely to stabilize after recent rise, demand insufficient

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 29, 2025

29 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Indonesia billet rises further amid previous sales, another rebound in Chinese futures

29 Jul | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 29, 2025 

29 Jul | Longs and Billet

China’s stainless steel exports up 5.7 percent in H1

29 Jul | Steel News

Wuxi Huaye Iron and Steel: Chinese exporters unfazed by tariffs

28 Jul | Interview

Local Chinese longs prices rise further but soften on Monday

28 Jul | Longs and Billet

Ex-China steel plate prices edge up further

28 Jul | Flats and Slab

China issues draft revision of Price Law for public comment

28 Jul | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 28, 2025 

28 Jul | Longs and Billet