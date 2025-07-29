Baogang wins tender to supply Lower Yarlung Zangbo River Hydropower Project

Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Baogang) has won a tender to supply 62,000 mt of steel products to the Lower Yarlung Zangbo River Hydropower Project.

The construction materials in this bid will fully meet the stringent construction requirements of the special geographical environment in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, including high altitude, strong seismic zones, and wide temperature differences.

Baogang has supplied high-quality steel products for major high-altitude projects such as the Qinghai-Tibet Railway, the Lalin Railway, and the Tibet Lalo Water Conservancy Hub.

Baogang stated that the outstanding performance and reliable quality of its steel products in extreme high-altitude environments have earned the company a strong market reputation and laid a solid foundation for its success in the tender in question.