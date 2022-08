Baogang to implement maintenances on its hot rolling mill

Friday, 26 August 2022 11:50:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Baogang) has announced that it will implement maintenances on its 1,780 mm continuous hot rolling mill as of August 28, which will last for 4-5 days, which will reduce the hot rolled coil output by 9,600 mt per day.

