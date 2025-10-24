Bangladesh’s Abul Khair Steel commissions rebar rolling mill built by SMS Group

Bangladesh’s largest steelmaker, Abul Khair Steel Limited, has officially commenced operations at the rebar rolling mill located in Sitakunda, Chattogram, supplied by German-based SMS Group. The new mill represents a major leap in the country’s steelmaking capacity, designed to meet surging demand from the domestic construction and infrastructure sectors, as reported by SMS Group.

The facility, with a design capacity of 1.6 million metric tons per year of deformed bars, reinforces Bangladesh’s industrial base amid an infrastructure boom and it sets a global benchmark for speed, initially reaching 52.5 meters per second and later achieving 55.04 meters per second when producing 2-10 mm deformed bars.

The mill incorporates SMS group’s MEERdrive blocks, providing independent drives for each pass. This design enhances flexibility, ensures uniform product quality across all rebar diameters (8-40 mm), and significantly lowers maintenance needs. The individual motor configuration also reduces roll ring consumption by around 60 percent compared to conventional systems, a key factor in operational cost reduction.