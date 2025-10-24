 |  Login 
Bangladesh’s Abul Khair Steel commissions rebar rolling mill built by SMS Group

Friday, 24 October 2025 13:42:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Bangladesh’s largest steelmaker, Abul Khair Steel Limited, has officially commenced operations at the rebar rolling mill located in Sitakunda, Chattogram, supplied by German-based SMS Group. The new mill represents a major leap in the country’s steelmaking capacity, designed to meet surging demand from the domestic construction and infrastructure sectors, as reported by SMS Group.

The facility, with a design capacity of 1.6 million metric tons per year of deformed bars, reinforces Bangladesh’s industrial base amid an infrastructure boom and it sets a global benchmark for speed, initially reaching 52.5 meters per second and later achieving 55.04 meters per second when producing 2-10 mm deformed bars.

The mill incorporates SMS group’s MEERdrive blocks, providing independent drives for each pass. This design enhances flexibility, ensures uniform product quality across all rebar diameters (8-40 mm), and significantly lowers maintenance needs. The individual motor configuration also reduces roll ring consumption by around 60 percent compared to conventional systems, a key factor in operational cost reduction.


Tags: Rebar Longs Bangladesh South Asia Steelmaking 

