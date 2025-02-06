 |  Login 

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.76% in January

Thursday, 06 February 2025 09:50:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In January last year, average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,693/square meter ($2,328/sq.m.), up 0.23 percent month on month, while up 2.76 percent year on year, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China

Meanwhile, in January, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major Chinese cities amounted to RMB 14,130/square meter ($1,971/sq.m.), down 0.51 percent month on month, 0.02 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in December last year, while down 7.22 percent year on year, 0.04 percentage points slower than the year-on-year decline recorded in the previous month. 

 


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

