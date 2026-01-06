 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Average...

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.58% in December 2025

Tuesday, 06 January 2026 09:33:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In December last year, average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 17,084/square meter ($2,430/sq.m.), up 0.28 percent month on month, while rising by 2.58 percent year on year, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China

Meanwhile, in December last year, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major Chinese cities amounted to RMB 13,016/square meter ($1,851.5/sq.m.), down 0.97 percent month on month, 0.03 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in November last year, while down 8.36 percent year on year, 0.41 percentage points faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the previous month. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Ex-China HRC prices stable, exporters face muted trade and rising Asian competition

06 Jan | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China – January 6, 2026

06 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 5, 2026

06 Jan | Longs and Billet

Baosteel keeps local HRC prices stable for February, hikes HRC prices by $14/mt for March 2026

06 Jan | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group keeps local steel plate prices stable for January 2026

06 Jan | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat raises HRC prices slightly as cheap import offers fade

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices keep moving sideways

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 5, 2026

05 Jan | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local HRC prices stable for January  2025

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for early January 2025

05 Jan | Longs and Billet