747 key construction projects in China’s Hebei Province in 2026

Monday, 12 January 2026 11:22:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The Hebei Development and Reform Commission has issued a list of the key construction projects in Hebei Province in 2026. Accordingly, there will be 747 key construction projects in 2026, including 365 new projects and 382 continuing construction projects, with an overall investment of RMB 1.56 trillion ($0.22 trillion). These projects cover a wide range of areas, including strategic emerging industries, upgrades and transformation of traditional industries, modern services, infrastructure and social undertakings.

In 2025 there were 703 key construction projects, with a total investment of RMB 1.5 trillion. 


