Australia’s Fenix Resources posts sharp rise in output and sales for FY 2024-25

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 14:50:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based Fenix Resources Limited has published its operational results for the full financial year 2024-25 ended June 30 this year.

In the given financial year, the company produced 2.60 million wmt of iron ore, up by 71.7 percent compared to the previous financial year, due to the commissioning of the Shine project, while its total shipments went up by 64.3 percent to 2.40 million wmt.

Fenix Resources shipped 1.34 million wmt of iron ore from its Iron Ridge mine in Western Australia during the same year, down by 8.1 percent year on year, while shipments from the Shine mine amounted to 1.06 million wmt. 41 shipments, consisting of 1.08 million wmt of lumps and 1.32 million wmt of fines, were sold during the financial year 2024-25.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Fenix started production at its new Beebyn-W11 mine at a rate of 1.5 million wmt annually. Fenix is targeting total iron ore sales during the financial year 2025-26 in the range of 4.0-4.4 million wmt.


