Australian Steel Institute calls for ban on unprocessed scrap exports

Friday, 13 January 2023 14:28:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Australian Steel Institute (ASI) has reaffirmed its call for a national ban on the export of unprocessed scrap, saying processing scrap locally is an important environmental and economic opportunity for the country.

According to the statement, a ban on exports would free up an extra 800,000 mt of processed scrap for the domestic market, decrease the steel industry’s greenhouse gas emissions, and prevent harm to offshore environment through banning the dumping of Australia’s unprocessed scrap waste.